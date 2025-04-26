Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Welltower by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $146.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a PE ratio of 94.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $158.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 171.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.46.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

