Stifel Financial Corp Buys 19,010 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $16,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,341,000 after buying an additional 36,005 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,168,000 after purchasing an additional 183,803 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 322,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,897,000 after purchasing an additional 27,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT opened at $115.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.59. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $123.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

