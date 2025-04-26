Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.44.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $466.28 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.74 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $486.86 and its 200-day moving average is $522.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,200. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,486.67. The trade was a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.