Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 495,000 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 115.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.60% of American Healthcare REIT worth $26,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHR. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 102,588 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $754,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

AHR opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently -370.37%.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

