Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 3,119 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 285,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Pool makes up 1.1% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $97,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Pool by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,105. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $291.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $284.28 and a 12-month high of $395.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POOL. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

