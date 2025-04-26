Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 5,069 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,784,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 389.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,770,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,859 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,508 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Rollins by 9,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 833,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,651,000 after purchasing an additional 824,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,866.20. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $101,448.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,388.40. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,330. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

