Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.14% of SBA Communications worth $31,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,346,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SBA Communications by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,049,000 after buying an additional 605,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,827,000 after buying an additional 71,023 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,883,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,762,000 after purchasing an additional 432,644 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,861,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,290,000 after purchasing an additional 142,054 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total value of $495,213.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,790.22. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $222.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.68. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $252.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.92.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

