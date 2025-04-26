Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 856.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 26,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,143,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,066,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $633.00 to $607.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.86.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $480.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.10. The company has a market cap of $150.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $408.84 and a one year high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.