Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 362 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $25,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $349,853.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,866.92. The trade was a 10.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $585,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,374.96. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,535 shares of company stock worth $2,952,507 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.29.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $161.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.73 and a 52-week high of $206.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.02.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

