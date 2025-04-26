Bolthouse Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bolthouse Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Bolthouse Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average of $43.40.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

