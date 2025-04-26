Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 56,308 Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,891 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 5.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 537,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 118,635 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth $1,324,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Stellantis by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,605,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Up 0.9 %

STLA stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. Stellantis has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $0.5032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.07%. Stellantis’s payout ratio is 20.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. DZ Bank raised Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.49.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

