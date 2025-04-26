538 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Bought by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,609 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,073.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,164,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 610.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 33,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,183,000 after buying an additional 28,752 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,304.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,062.52 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $946.69 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,160.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,246.63. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

