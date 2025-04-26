Aquatic Capital Management LLC Acquires 93,866 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 562.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,566 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,866 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $14,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.93. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Target from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Target from $124.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.37.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

