Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 524.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,633,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372,021 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.35% of Toast worth $59,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 38.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 85,171 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Toast by 5.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST opened at $36.12 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,608.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $42,324.84. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,644,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,177,717.28. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $25,878.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 209,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,833.78. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,770 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOST

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.