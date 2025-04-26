Large Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 23rd

Tesla, Invesco QQQ, and NVIDIA are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks are shares of companies with a large market capitalization, typically valued at over $10 billion, though this threshold can vary by market conditions and region. These companies are generally well-established, financially stable, and have a history of consistent performance, making them a staple in many conservative investment portfolios focused on lower volatility and steady dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $17.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.14. The company had a trading volume of 122,180,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,219,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.54. Tesla has a 1-year low of $141.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $820.65 billion, a PE ratio of 125.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $11.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $455.56. The stock had a trading volume of 42,635,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,555,236. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $478.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.56. The firm has a market cap of $291.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,430,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,786,948. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.15 and its 200-day moving average is $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Recommended Stories