Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,040 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,908,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after buying an additional 3,452,075 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $890,469,000 after buying an additional 164,042 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $739,585,000 after acquiring an additional 981,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,921,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $694,091,000 after acquiring an additional 581,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boeing from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.45.

Boeing Trading Up 0.9 %

Boeing stock opened at $177.92 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $196.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.