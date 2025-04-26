Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) to a moderate buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$65.79.

ENB opened at C$64.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$138.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$47.41 and a 52 week high of C$65.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.98%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michele Eva Harradence acquired 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$366,238.21. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Allan Akman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$61.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,240.00. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company.

