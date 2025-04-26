Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,238,000. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC now owns 140,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,575 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 501.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,652,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,628 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 828,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,480,000 after acquiring an additional 41,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.