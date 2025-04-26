Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 6,867 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 price target (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.53.

Intuit Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $624.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $714.78. The company has a market capitalization of $174.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $593.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $616.14.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800. The trade was a 99.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.13, for a total value of $4,431,960.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,190 shares in the company, valued at $24,119,224.70. This trade represents a 15.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

