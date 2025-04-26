Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 273 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lessened its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus set a $148.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.86.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $137.64 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.