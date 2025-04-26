Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,987 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,767,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4,145.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1,412.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 28,384 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.32, for a total value of $310,309.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,752.56. This represents a 10.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total transaction of $418,321.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,409,278.20. This represents a 6.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,178 shares of company stock worth $1,336,315 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $110.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $643.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTFC. Hovde Group increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “above average” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $150.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTFC

About Wintrust Financial

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.