Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT opened at $246.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.64 and a 1 year high of $277.35.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.