Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Trading Down 1.9 %

KR stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $73.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $86,723.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,523.90. This trade represents a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 115,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $7,839,343.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,338 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,131.04. The trade was a 45.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,923 shares of company stock valued at $22,867,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

