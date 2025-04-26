Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $909,415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 396.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,047,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $510,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $180,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,888,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,217,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $571,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.4 %

Enbridge stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

