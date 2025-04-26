Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives $276.95 Average PT from Brokerages

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

NYSE:RCL opened at $212.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.38. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $130.08 and a 1-year high of $277.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 28.06%.

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.95, for a total value of $15,193,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,514,907.30. The trade was a 28.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 14,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.86, for a total transaction of $3,925,805.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,648.30. This trade represents a 41.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,492 shares of company stock worth $28,571,705. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

