Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 19,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. Edison International has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.25.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

