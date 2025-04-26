Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 113.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,818,000 after purchasing an additional 424,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,337,000 after purchasing an additional 414,770 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $51,220,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Owens Corning by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,148,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,166,000 after purchasing an additional 238,694 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,490.95. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $143.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $214.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.56 and its 200-day moving average is $170.97.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.73.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

