Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 2,231 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 20.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of Saia stock opened at $245.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.14. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.21 and a 52 week high of $624.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.91). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Saia from $560.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Saia from $535.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Saia from $498.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,500. This trade represents a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total transaction of $394,498.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,482.46. This trade represents a 8.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

