Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 240,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 180,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.86.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $137.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $139.50.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

