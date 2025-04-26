OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 566.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $79.00 target price on Xcel Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.02. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other news, Director Devin W. Stockfish purchased 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,272.51. This represents a 259.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

