Aquatic Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 83,730 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 83,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,680,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,961,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,774 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 16,338.3% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,177,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,427,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,501,000 after buying an additional 935,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,552,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,595,000 after buying an additional 647,045 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling purchased 2,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,464.64. This represents a 19.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MPC opened at $137.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.36. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $201.36.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $161.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.21.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

