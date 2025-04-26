Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,129.15. This trade represents a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $636,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,929.63. This trade represents a 86.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Melius raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Melius Research set a $120.00 price objective on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PCAR

PACCAR Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $91.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.35. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $85.05 and a 12-month high of $118.81. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.69%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.