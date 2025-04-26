81,215 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Acquired by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 81,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,744,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after acquiring an additional 51,927 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2,612.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,865,000 after purchasing an additional 566,894 shares in the last quarter.

EAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brinker International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $108.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.53.

Brinker International stock opened at $159.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.21. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $192.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $1,089,963.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,561.02. This trade represents a 34.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.90, for a total transaction of $1,409,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,950.80. The trade was a 17.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,802 shares of company stock worth $3,752,464. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

