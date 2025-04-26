DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $16.74 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Eaton comprises approximately 2.2% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 683,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,751,000 after buying an additional 104,969 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.22.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $288.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.54 and its 200-day moving average is $323.31. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $113.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 43.79%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

