Brokerages Set Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Target Price at $142.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.43.
A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Barclays decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.
View Our Latest Research Report on PSX
Institutional Trading of Phillips 66
Phillips 66 Stock Performance
NYSE PSX opened at $103.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Phillips 66 Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 93.12%.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Phillips 66
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Short Sellers Gave Up on These 3 Names Recently
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Boring Stocks Outperforming the Market This Year
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- If You Wanted To Buy AbbVie and Didn’t, There’s Still Time To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.