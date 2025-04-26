Nebula Research & Development LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW stock opened at $88.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.71. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,157.24. The trade was a 8.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

