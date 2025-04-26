Nebula Research & Development LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Nebula Research & Development LLC lowered its position in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,195 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 619.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CRGY. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Crescent Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is currently -69.57%.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Energy

In other Crescent Energy news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $29,221,844.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Duginski purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $211,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 259,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,045.99. The trade was a 8.35 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,932 shares of company stock worth $263,219. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

