Capital Analysts LLC Has $5.03 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,770,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,608 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,319 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9,869.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,498,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443,314 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBB stock opened at $93.27 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.33 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3309 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

