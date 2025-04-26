Capital Analysts LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $99.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.59. The company has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.