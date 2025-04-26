Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 2,957 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $14,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $119.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.69 and its 200 day moving average is $117.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $102.76 and a 52 week high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

