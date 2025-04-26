Arkos Global Advisors Has $1.26 Million Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Arkos Global Advisors grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period.

Shares of SDVY opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $40.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1576 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

