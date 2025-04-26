Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Arkos Global Advisors

Arkos Global Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 8.8% of Arkos Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arkos Global Advisors owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $60,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of BND opened at $73.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.75. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.2404 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

