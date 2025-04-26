Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in International Business Machines by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,236,176,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $592,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,189,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,023,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,593,000 after acquiring an additional 840,064 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $232.50 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $162.62 and a 1-year high of $266.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.34 and its 200 day moving average is $233.91. The stock has a market cap of $215.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

