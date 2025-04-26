Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Acquires 589,610 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 214.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,610 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.60% of Roku worth $64,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,353,000 after buying an additional 56,820 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,661,000 after buying an additional 34,898 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU opened at $65.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 2.17. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $104.96.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $153,166.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,092.16. The trade was a 20.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at $468,225. The trade was a 42.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,905 shares of company stock worth $6,560,876. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

