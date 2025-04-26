DE Burlo Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $103.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.08. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 854.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 142,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $13,822,739.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,253.06. This represents a 52.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,785 shares of company stock worth $30,540,875. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.