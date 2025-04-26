Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is American Family Investments Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

American Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,677,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 10.4% of American Family Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. American Family Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $214,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.08 and a 52 week high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

