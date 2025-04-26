Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Boosted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 19.4% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

DUK opened at $119.86 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.49 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.37 and a 200-day moving average of $114.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

