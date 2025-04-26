Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,910 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 94,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,710 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC now owns 49,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $87.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average of $91.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

