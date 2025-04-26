Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Grows Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 53,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,579,000 after purchasing an additional 31,290 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,444,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $348.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $342.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,331.61. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $113,882.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,115.56. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Melius downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.94.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

