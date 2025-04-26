MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 53 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alta Advisers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd increased its position in Danaher by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd now owns 248,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,987,000 after buying an additional 49,312 shares in the last quarter. Arvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in Danaher by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvin Capital Management LP now owns 42,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $197.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $141.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

